In surprise announcement, Contreras says she will leave at end of school year

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras has led Guilford County Schools through every step of the COVID-19 pandemic as she and school board members felt their way through a maze of difficult decisions and frustrating choices.

In a surprise announcement on Friday, she announced plans for her exit.

Contreras said she will be leaving after the end of this school year to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.

As she spoke with reporters on Friday about her choice, Contreras said she was drawn by the opportunity to help other superintendents and hopes the job will allow her to spend more time with her grand-nephew Jonathan, whom she is raising.

"I realized I am caring so deeply for other people's children and I have a child that's about to go into high school, and at some point we all have to make a decision about what's good for ourselves and our own family," she said.

The pandemic, she explained, has made the job of a superintendent more difficult than ever — as well as other for other district staff, from teachers to bus drivers.