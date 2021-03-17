Indoctrination in school? N.C. lieutenant governor and others in GOP say it's a problem.

RALEIGH — Students, teachers and parents need a centralized place to send any complaints about "indoctrination" in North Carolina's classroom, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Tuesday.

Most teachers don't get into politics with their students, Robinson said, but some do. And while there have long been rumors of indoctrination efforts, or one-off stories about a teacher's controversial lesson plan, Robinson said he hopes to soon be able to show people just how widespread it might be.

"People say, 'Well, where's the proof?' Where's the proof?'" said Robinson, a Greensboro Republican who took office in January. "We're going to bring you the proof."

That's the goal of a new task force he's creating to collect complaints from parents, students and teachers in public schools from across the state "who are literally afraid to speak up" to their local school boards.

"We want this task force to be a resource for parents and students who feel that they are unable to tackle the issues that they are facing in their schools," Robinson said. "And trust me folks, that is happening in this state."

People who want to learn more, or file a complaint, can do so at ltgov.nc.gov/facts.

'Besieged' by complaints