GREENSBORO — A bill that passed the state House Education Committee this week would add computer science to the list of requirements needed for high school graduation. It would also reduce the number of required science classes from three to two, with sponsors anticipating Earth/environmental science could be dropped.

However, two Triad-based members of the committee said late last week they believe conversations were occurring among lawmakers to potentially amend the bill so that science graduation requirements would not be decreased.

“We’ve had some science teachers reach out with some concerns,” said state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.

Rep. Ashton Clemmons, a Greensboro Democrat, also mentioned hearing from “educators across the state” with worries about the impact on science requirements.

North Carolina high school students currently must take three science credits to graduate: physical science, biology and Earth/environmental science. If the legislation becomes law, the new computer science requirement would go into effect with ninth-grade students beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The mandate is designed to help more young people become acclimated for jobs in growing computer-related fields, said Rep. Erin Paré, a Wake County Republican and bill sponsor.

One Triad education leader said last week that because students are exposed to the basics of computer technology from an early age, she doesn’t see the merits of requiring computer science for graduation.

“I do not think mandating another class meets the needs of all students and it reduces student flexibility,” said Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. “We want students to be able to explore their passions.”

The district has 5,201 students currently enrolled in Earth science classes, including advanced placement and honors level courses. That’s compared to 675 students taking computer science classes.

During the education committee meeting, House Bill 8 generally got more support from Republicans, with Democrats voicing questions and concerns about decreasing the number of science requirements. The proposed measure passed on a voice vote.

Clemmons said one of her concerns is the UNC System, which oversees the state’s public universities, requires three science courses for admittance — more than what would be needed to graduate from high school if House Bill 8 is passed.

“I agree with the efforts to increase student engagement with computer science, but not at the expense of other sciences,” Clemmons said. “I hope and believe that there will be a compromise as the bill moves forward.”