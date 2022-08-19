 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's a new school year. Tell us what is exciting or worrying for you.

The News & Record is interested to hear from students, parents, teachers and others with school connections who live in Guilford County about what’s on their minds for the upcoming school year.

To participate, email reporter Jessie Pounds at jessie.pounds@greensboro.com with responses to the following: 

Name:

What school or schools are you connected to?

How are you connected? 

What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?

What are you most worried or nervous about for the upcoming school year?

What is a good phone number to reach you, if needed? (phone numbers are not for publication)

Your name and other responses may be featured as part of our back-to-school coverage. Responses received by Tuesday, Aug. 23, are especially appreciated. 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

