Jackson Middle School principal named regional principal of the year

GREENSBORO — When elementary students take field trips to see Jackson Middle School, KaTrinka Brown sometimes likes to surprise them.

She'll drive the bus to pick them up, but wait until they get to Jackson to introduce herself as the school's principal.

On Friday, Brown got a surprise of her own, when she walked into the school library to the cheers and applause of school cheerleaders, other students, staff and schools leaders, who revealed that she had been named Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year. That also means she is a finalist to become North Carolina’s Principal of the Year.

"This is amazing," Brown said. "I love my students. I love our community. I love our staff."

Brown was named Guilford County Schools' Principal of the Year this fall and then moved on to the regional level of competition. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Piedmont-Triad Region includes 11 county districts and five city districts.

