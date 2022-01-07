Jackson Middle School principal named regional principal of the year

GREENSBORO — When elementary students take field trips to see Jackson Middle School, KaTrinka Brown sometimes likes to surprise them.
She'll drive the bus to pick them up, but wait until they get to Jackson to introduce herself as the school's principal.
On Friday, Brown got a surprise of her own, when she walked into the school library to the cheers and applause of school cheerleaders, other students, staff and schools leaders, who revealed that she had been named Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year. That also means she is a finalist to become North Carolina’s Principal of the Year.
"This is amazing," Brown said. "I love my students. I love our community. I love our staff."
Brown was named Guilford County Schools' Principal of the Year this fall and then moved on to the regional level of competition. The N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Piedmont-Triad Region includes 11 county districts and five city districts.
In a brief interview after the celebration, Brown said she takes pride in being able to do a little bit of any job in her school, including driving a bus. Brown said she's long held a commercial driver's license and often helps out with driving students to athletic events and other activities.
Brown's regional win comes after Page High Schools' Erik Naglee took the honor last school year. And it follows the district's announcement of Northern Guilford High School teacher Leah Carper as regional teacher of the year in December.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who spoke at the gathering, praised Brown as an "equity warrior" who helped boost students' academic growth when she took over the school. Brown has been at Jackson for seven years.
Jaliyah Monk, an eighth grader who attended the celebration, said that whenever anybody is feeling down they can always talk to the principal.
"She cares about everybody in the school," she said.
