James Renick, former N.C. A&T chancellor, dies at 72

GREENSBORO — Former N.C. A&T Chancellor James C. Renick has died, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Karinda Renick, on Sunday night. He was 72.
"Today I had to say goodbye to a great man, my dad. I am completely heartbroken," Karinda Renick wrote.
An earlier post on Facebook noted that her father was rapidly declining due to ALS. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.
Renick, who came to A&T in July 1999, led the university for seven years before leaving in 2006 to take a job at the Washington D.C.-based American Council on Education.
Renick guided A&T during a period of growth, with the student population increasing by more than 30 percent during his time there.
In 2004, A&T met the criteria for the prestigious doctoral/research intensive classification of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Renick called the designation a “major milestone” in the history of A&T.
“I’m going to feel passionately about A&T until I don’t have any more breath,” Renick said in a 2006 interview with the News & Record. “I’ll think about A&T in Washington, in California, in China, in India because it’s a part of us, and it will always be.”
