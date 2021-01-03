James Renick, former N.C. A&T chancellor, dies at 72

GREENSBORO — Former N.C. A&T Chancellor James C. Renick has died, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Karinda Renick, on Sunday night. He was 72.

"Today I had to say goodbye to a great man, my dad. I am completely heartbroken," Karinda Renick wrote.

An earlier post on Facebook noted that her father was rapidly declining due to ALS. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

Renick, who came to A&T in July 1999, led the university for seven years before leaving in 2006 to take a job at the Washington D.C.-based American Council on Education.

Renick guided A&T during a period of growth, with the student population increasing by more than 30 percent during his time there.

In 2004, A&T met the criteria for the prestigious doctoral/research intensive classification of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Renick called the designation a “major milestone” in the history of A&T.