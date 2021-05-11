Jamestown child center responds to recent COVID-19 cases

JAMESTOWN — Childcare Network #237 is operating normally after responding to five recent COVID-19 cases at the facility, which was listed by state health officials in a report about coronavirus clusters.

The state’s semiweekly report defines “COVID-19 clusters” in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers a cluster over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

Kaitlyn Garrett, the quality health and safety manager at Childcare Network, said in an email the school is continuing to follow recommendations from health officials.

"We immediately alerted all of our families to each known case so they could take necessary precautions along with us," Garrett said. "We continue to make the health of our working parents, our teachers and our children our priority."