GREENSBORO- Two new top spots, just under Superintendent Whitney Oakley, will be filled by two former Guilford County Schools leaders coming back to to the district.

Julius Monk and Anitra Wells are returning to become the deputy superintendent of business and operations and the deputy superintendent of instructional leadership, wellness and safety.

Monk is the deputy superintendent of operations in Durham Public Schools, and Wells is the superintendent of Lexington City Schools.

Monk previously served Guilford County Schools from 2007 to 2019, most recently as executive director of facilities, according to the district.

Wells had been a regional executive director for the district's central and northern regions from 2010 to 2015 and was principal at Northeast High from 2006 to 2010.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously to confirm their appointments following a closed session at the end of Tuesday night's school board meeting.