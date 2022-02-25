'Just devastating': UNCG holds vigil for people of Ukraine

GREENSBORO — Roughly 40 people gathered in silence at UNCG on Friday, remembering those caught in the chaos and fear of the Russian invasion of Ukraine thousands of miles away.
"We just wanted to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and to observe a moment of silence in recognition of this Russian aggression," said Kathleen Macfie, the university's director of international and global studies.
Most people who attended wore stickers showing Ukraine's blue and yellow flag. UNCG arts history professor Elizabeth Perrill laid daffodils at the base of a statue of Minerva, goddess of wisdom and women’s arts, where the gathering was held at the campus.
Perrill urged the gatherers to remember how these types of conflicts affect families.
"I think of the mothers of the children, and the families ripped apart," she said, her voice breaking.
Sebastian Newlin, a 19-year-old sophomore at the university, said he lived in Ukraine for two years when his father worked at the embassy there. He graduated from high school in Kyiv, the nation's capital, and was last there in December 2020.
"It's a tough world right now and even in these tough times, you got to stay strong," said Newlin, who still has friends who are living Ukraine. "I really appreciate everybody's support."
Sarah Krive, a UNCG lecturer specializing in Russian language and literature, said she was "just seized by the need to do something.
"Part of my heart is in that part of the world," she told those gathered. "For what it's worth, there are Russians protesting. ... There are people who are protesting who are being beaten and arrested."
She was grateful for the event organized by Macfie on Friday.
"We have students from the region and students passionate about studying the region, and this is just devastating for everyone," Krive said.
"It's good to come together in person ... in support of the Ukrainians," Krive said, even though it's "largely in sorrow for military aggression that's unprovoked.
"As a university, our goal is to educate and inform. Not just train people, but to provide students with the tools to deeper understand what's going on in the world," she said. "It gives great irony to the term teachable moment," she said. "That's the sad part of it."
