'Just devastating': UNCG holds vigil for people of Ukraine

Sarah Krive, a UNCG lecturer specializing in Russian language and literature, said she was "just seized by the need to do something.

"Part of my heart is in that part of the world," she told those gathered. "For what it's worth, there are Russians protesting. ... There are people who are protesting who are being beaten and arrested."

She was grateful for the event organized by Macfie on Friday.

"We have students from the region and students passionate about studying the region, and this is just devastating for everyone," Krive said.

"It's good to come together in person ... in support of the Ukrainians," Krive said, even though it's "largely in sorrow for military aggression that's unprovoked.

"As a university, our goal is to educate and inform. Not just train people, but to provide students with the tools to deeper understand what's going on in the world," she said. "It gives great irony to the term teachable moment," she said. "That's the sad part of it."

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.