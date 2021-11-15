 Skip to main content
"Just Mercy" author to participate in A&T virtual event
Bryan Stevenson Just Mercy (copy)

Bryan Stevenson and his book "Just Mercy."

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is hosting a virtual presentation by author Bryan Stevenson on Wednesday.

The free presentation, “Race, Poverty and the Criminal Justice System in America,” will take place at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Students will have an opportunity afterward to ask questions. 

It's part of the university's Text-in-Community Program. Stevenson's book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption," is this year' campus read. 

In the memoir, Stevenson shares his experiences building the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit law office in Montgomery, Alabama, and defending Walter McMillian, a man who spent time on death row and whose conviction was overturned by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in 1993. 

The book was made into a 2019 film starring Michael B. Jordan. 

To register for the event, visit: https://ncatcahssspeakers.com/

 

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

