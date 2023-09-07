The mother of a Kernodle Middle School student is facing charges after authorities said she boarded a school bus and encouraged her daughter to fight another student on Tuesday.

Monica Marcus is charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Greensboro police.

A Guilford County Schools bus driver told authorities that several female students on the bus were arguing before the bus arrived at Cardinal Apartments on Old Oak Ridge Road.

After the bus stopped, a parent who had been standing by walked onto the bus, met her daughter near the back, and instructed her to fight another passenger, Greensboro police said. A total of three female students started fighting.

According to Greensboro police, the driver did not call 911 but notified the district’s Transportation Department, which contacted the Northwest Middle School Resource Officer requesting he respond. The School Resource Officer did respond, but the fight had concluded before the officer arrived.

The Greensboro police officer who interviewed the driver was notified of the incident on Wednesday, police said.

Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Gabby Brown said in an email that the district is investigating the incident.

“We’re grateful to the bus driver who followed GCS procedures and law enforcement who helped to keep students safe,” Brown said. “This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Asked what the district’s procedures are for the situation of a parent attempting to get on a school bus, Brown said she was only allowed to say, “All the information pertaining to your request has been shared.”