Kidney recipient and his donor celebrate and raise awareness at 5K in Greensboro

Carrie Simpkins, transplant administrator with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said that anyone can speak with them anonymously to explore becoming a living organ donor. If there's a specific person you are considering donating to, she said, they don't have to know you are looking into it before you've made up your mind.

Simpkins said she would love more invitations to events like this one to help spread the word.

Both kidney donors and recipients go through surgery, but life and recovery afterward looks different.

A couple weeks after his surgery, John Brown started feeling better than he had before the surgery took place. And now he said he's feeling better than he has in more than a decade.

But being a transplant recipient isn't quite as simple as just feeling better and never worrying about your kidneys again.

Brown has to safeguard his health through diet and exercise and take a series of new medications, including medicine that suppresses his immune system to keep it from attacking his new kidney.

He and his wife are both vaccinated against COVID-19, but he's still working virtually at his job as an assistant principal for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools as a precaution.