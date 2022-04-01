Kindergarten registration begins today for Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Parents of children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 31 can enroll their children into kindergarten for the upcoming school year beginning today, according to a news release from Guilford County Schools.
Registration takes place online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net. Parents will need several documents, including the child’s birth certificate, health records and proof of residence, to determine their assigned school. Visit www.gcsnc.com/Page/11599 for details.
Parents should direct questions about kindergarten registration to their local school. For assistance with SchoolMint, call 336-370-8303.
Parents or guardians interested in the district’s Pre-K program for 4-year-olds should follow the instructions and deadlines for the Pre-K application at www.guilfordchildren.org/nc-pre-k-application.
For more information, visit www.gcsnc.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2133 or call 336-370-2362.