Last day: Guilford County Schools students share struggles, triumphs of learning during the pandemic

Even among the seventh graders, most of the in-person learners chose to stay home for the last day of school. Teachers gathered together those that remained to watch movies or play quiz games with their computers.

Marilyn was one of the students playing quiz games in the library, along with fellow seventh grader Ivanna Chaparro.

Both were eager to come back to school when they were allowed to do so, but Ivanna said it felt awkward at first, after more than a year apart.

“I felt like I hadn’t changed as much, my appearance and my personality, but when I looked around almost everyone had changed,” the 12-year-old said.

But even in the few months and sparse days back in school, she was able to make new friends.

“It turned out to be really fun,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn made new friends after she returned to school too, but, unlike Ivanna, felt she had changed a lot.

She also said she struggled with mental health during remote learning.

“It was just really depressing not being able to go to many places and not being able to interact with my friends and just people I know,” Marilyn said. “That was really difficult for me for sure.”