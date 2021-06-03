Last day: Guilford County Schools students share struggles, triumphs of learning during the pandemic

GREENSBORO — For seventh grader Marilyn Moran, Thursday marked the end of the middle grade of middle school.
Behind her: most of childhood, and, if progress continues, the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Ahead: her teenage years.
“I’m looking forward to being able to do more things, and just having more fun, like little milestones that I’ll be able to have, like driving, going to high school, doing all these things,” the 12-year-old Mendenhall Middle School student said. “Because it sucks growing up, but there are things that make it a lot better.”
Thursday was the last day of school for most schools in the Guilford County Schools system in a year like no other. All students began the year learning remotely, then the district started bringing back students on a voluntary basis, one or two grades at a time.
Middle and high school students started coming back in February. For a month or so, the students who returned came in just a couple of days a week and learned remotely the rest of the days. They came back full-time in April, but even then, many weeks they only had four days in person, due to the district scheduling remote learning days to help accommodate testing, among other reasons.
Mendenhall Middle School was almost eerily quiet on Thursday afternoon. Most of the eighth graders were gone, home with their families after a drive-thru transition ceremony earlier in the day to celebrate them moving on to high school next year.
Even among the seventh graders, most of the in-person learners chose to stay home for the last day of school. Teachers gathered together those that remained to watch movies or play quiz games with their computers.
Marilyn was one of the students playing quiz games in the library, along with fellow seventh grader Ivanna Chaparro.
Both were eager to come back to school when they were allowed to do so, but Ivanna said it felt awkward at first, after more than a year apart.
“I felt like I hadn’t changed as much, my appearance and my personality, but when I looked around almost everyone had changed,” the 12-year-old said.
But even in the few months and sparse days back in school, she was able to make new friends.
“It turned out to be really fun,” she said.
Marilyn made new friends after she returned to school too, but, unlike Ivanna, felt she had changed a lot.
She also said she struggled with mental health during remote learning.
“It was just really depressing not being able to go to many places and not being able to interact with my friends and just people I know,” Marilyn said. “That was really difficult for me for sure.”
To cope, turned to a prior interest: art. During the pandemic she figured out that she could use art to express her feelings.
For one abstract painting, she first painted a background then splattered on more paint wherever she felt like it. She used mostly primary colors: red, yellow and blue, but also others that she mixed, pouring out her anger and sadness and finding freedom.
Time alone was painful, but also clarifying, and eventually confidence-building.
“I got to know myself, which made me be able to express myself, like match myself with people,” Marilyn said. “Figure out who works well with me, figure out who I can relate to.”
Ramine Ettefagh, a math teacher at Mendenhall Middle, said that for many middle school students their group of friends in school is at the center of their life and helps shape the decisions they make.
Take that away, he said, and it is a recipe for feeling lost.
A high school student, he said, might at least have a driver’s license and some opportunity to make their own decisions about socializing, but during the pandemic, middle school students were especially stuck.
“A lot of these kids felt very isolated,” he said.
Teachers, he said, also missed connecting in person with students. Ettefagh is retiring, but he plans to work as a tutor next year, because he wants to help students who fell behind on math during the pandemic.
For Ivanna, support from her parents and online friends helped her get through remote learning, even when her eyes hurt and she felt like she was struggling. She said she’s stayed motivated to learn and keep trying, even though she’s seen some others in her school seem to give up or lose interest.
“I’d say I am very grateful for everything,” she said. “I was lucky to have a very OK year.”
