Latest debate on campus names swirls around UNCG's Alumni House

This main room was initially called the Great Hall or the Large Reception Room. Over time it became the Virginia Dare Room, apparently because of one of the murals. UNCG leaders say "Virginia Dare Room" didn't appear in alumni meeting records until 1948. But there was no Board of Trustees vote to name the space, and there's no record of a donation tied to the name.

The name stuck, and today the Virginia Dare Room is one of the most-used spaces on campus. Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the building to guests, the Alumni House hosted more than 600 events each year. University trustees, the Faculty Senate and the Staff Senate all meet in the Virginia Dare Room. The room hosts readings, lectures, meetings, parties and all manner of events, including wedding receptions.

Who was Virginia Dare?

Virginia Dare wasn't unknown outside of the history books. More than a century ago, her name was used to sell tobacco and wine. In the 1920s there were Virginia Dare clubs for society women, according to "The Secret Token," a 2018 book about the search for the Lost Colony by journalist Andrew Lawler.