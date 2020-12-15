Latest debate on campus names swirls around UNCG's Alumni House

GREENSBORO — The latest debate over names on college campuses is happening at UNCG.
The university's alumni and administration were poised to remove the Virginia Dare name from the main meeting room in UNCG's Alumni House. But university trustees earlier this month blocked that change, and the name will remain for now.
The dispute revolves around two key issues. One is whether the name of the first English child born in the New World, a name co-opted over the last century by white supremacists, is appropriate for a university where a majority of students are people of color. The other is who decides what names belong in a building dedicated to UNCG alumni.
"I've got a question. Why?" Emmy Mills, who has two UNCG degrees and serves on the university's Alumni House Committee, said of the Board of Trustees' decision. "It's not the trustees' house. It's the Alumni House. Why should they care?"
The Virginia Dare Room
In July 1587, an expedition commissioned by Sir Walter Raleigh and led by John White landed on the North Carolina coast. Some 115 English colonists settled on Roanoke Island, home of the present-day town of Manteo.
White's granddaughter, Virginia Dare, was born about a month after the settlers arrived. A few days after she was baptized, White headed back to England to round up more supplies and reinforcements.
When White returned three years later, the colonists — his daughter, his granddaughter, the entire colony — had vanished. They had left a message: the word "CROATOAN" cut into a palisade of the colony's wooden fort. The fate of the Lost Colony and the first English baby born there is one of history's enduring mysteries.
Fast forward to 1937, when the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina opened the Alumnae House. (The building was renamed "Alumni House" in 1972, several years after the university now known as UNCG admitted men.) The new building was home base for the Alumnae (later Alumni) Association. Student media and the university's president had offices there for a time. This home away from home for alumnae once had bedrooms for university guests.
When it came time to decorate the new building, according to alumni officials and a brief history of the Virginia Dare Room compiled in 2018 by the University Libraries, alumnae were captivated by a postcard of a painting, given to the N.C. State Historical Commission several years before, that depicted the baptism of Virginia Dare. The university paid a Virginia artist $300 to reproduce the painting and create a second artwork that depicted White finding the "CROATOAN" carving. The two murals — they're each about 4 feet tall and 5 feet wide — were hung above fireplaces on opposite ends of the main room of the Alumni House.
This main room was initially called the Great Hall or the Large Reception Room. Over time it became the Virginia Dare Room, apparently because of one of the murals. UNCG leaders say "Virginia Dare Room" didn't appear in alumni meeting records until 1948. But there was no Board of Trustees vote to name the space, and there's no record of a donation tied to the name.
The name stuck, and today the Virginia Dare Room is one of the most-used spaces on campus. Before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the building to guests, the Alumni House hosted more than 600 events each year. University trustees, the Faculty Senate and the Staff Senate all meet in the Virginia Dare Room. The room hosts readings, lectures, meetings, parties and all manner of events, including wedding receptions.
Who was Virginia Dare?
Virginia Dare wasn't unknown outside of the history books. More than a century ago, her name was used to sell tobacco and wine. In the 1920s there were Virginia Dare clubs for society women, according to "The Secret Token," a 2018 book about the search for the Lost Colony by journalist Andrew Lawler.
But Lawler's book documents more sinister uses of Virginia Dare's name. She was the first white child born in the New World, and white supremacists adopted her as an icon in the early 20th century amid the rise of Jim Crow laws and anti-immigration sentiment. Virginia Dare was immortalized in a 1901 poem called "The White Doe," in which she is turned into a deer who makes the New World safe for Westerners. Lawler wrote that her birthday celebration on Roanoke Island became a pilgrimage for white supremacists in the early part of the last century.
More recently, the website Vdare.com — named for the lost child — calls itself "the premier website for patriotic immigration reform" and uses the white doe as its symbol. The Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks what it considers extremist groups, says Vdare.com "has served to promote the work of white supremacists, anti-Semites and others on the radical right."
No one at UNCG, at least in any official capacity, seemed to be aware of Virginia Dare's symbolism until The Washington Post published a 2018 column by Lawler under the headline "How a child born more than 400 years ago became a symbol of white nationalism."
The column circulated among UNCG faculty members and in fall 2018 reached Andrea Hunter, a professor of human development and family studies who was then serving as the UNCG Faculty Senate chair. At the time, protests over Confederate monuments — in Charlottesville, Va., Durham and elsewhere — had erupted throughout the South. The Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was torn from its pedestal at UNC-Chapel Hill just as the fall 2018 semester got underway. And UNCG was only two years removed from taking Charles B. Aycock's name off its main auditorium because of the former governor's ties to white supremacy.
The Faculty Senate researched and debated the Virginia Dare issue for two semesters. Hunter said some members wanted the name removed. Many professors were learning of Virginia Dare's white supremacy symbolism for the first time.
Ultimately, the Faculty Senate backed a broader resolution in May 2019 urging UNCG "to review all currently named structures, spaces, and monuments to identify and to address those which may not be consistent with our values and identity as a diverse, inclusive university" and encourage "a plan for honorific inclusive naming" that recognized Blacks and other people of color who had contributed to the university. As the Faculty Senate noted, UNCG has "only three named spaces ... that represent the racial diversity of our students (past and present), and all of these are in interior spaces ... not visible to the larger public or much of the campus community."
"We could have brought a resolution forward (urging a name change) that could have passed," said Hunter, who's now working on equity, diversity, and inclusion issues as a Chancellor’s Fellow for Campus Climate. "But I also thought it was important ... that we give the Alumni Association an opportunity to think of the processes they'd like to do."
The alumni
As faculty discussed campus names, UNCG graduates had been talking about the Alumni House for several years.
The 600 annual events held at the Alumni House were taking a toll, even after extensive interior and exterior renovations completed in 2008. The furnishings were dated. The drapes and carpets were worn. The rooms needed new paint. The whole building needed refreshing.
The eight-member Alumni House Committee — seven UNCG alums and a university staff member — is charged with the care and upkeep of the building. In recent years, the committee recommended to the alumni board repairs to the crumbling front columns, installation of new security cameras and the purchase of new patio furniture for the rear porch.
"We've been trying to refresh (the Alumni House) in small batches," Beth Fischer, UNCG's vice chancellor for advancement, whose office is in the Alumni House, said in an interview last week. "We're slowly making improvements in terms of the maintenance of the house."
The Virginia Dare Room was part of that committee's discussion.
Committee members noted that Virginia Dare wasn't part of UNCG's history — she wasn't an alum or a long-serving employee, in other words — and neither were the murals. With UNCG in the early stages of a major fundraising campaign, the committee and UNCG leaders figured the best way to attract a big-dollar donation to pay for refurbishing the Alumni House was to offer a naming opportunity. And the best way to do that was to have spaces with no names attached.
The Alumni House Committee recommended last fall that the name of the main room revert back to its original name of Great Hall. It also suggested that the two murals, now darkened with age, be removed.
The committee was aware of the faculty's discussion of the Virginia Dare name, but that wasn't the driving force for the group's recommendation. The faded paintings reflect "the dying aesthetic of the Alumni House," said Mills, the committee member, who also served as the university's first archivist until she retired in 1999.
"It wasn't a political thing, if you will," Mills said last week. "It was an upgrading and making the Alumni House look more like the 21st century than the middle of the 20th century."
Trustees weigh in
In the UNC System, the decisions on what to call university spaces rest with university trustees.
UNCG trustees in July handed off some of that responsibility to the chancellor because the capital campaign would likely generate a flurry of new campus names. Under the revised policy, any campus namings attached to a donor's gift of $100,000 or less would be handled by Chancellor Frank Gilliam and the fundraising staff. That meant most new campus names — for lecture halls, classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, athletic facilities, lobbies and the like — wouldn't need the board's approval.
UNCG officials told trustees at a board committee meeting Dec. 1 and at the full board meeting two days later that they intended to revert the Virginia Dare Room's name to an earlier version until a donor could be found and a more permanent name assigned. The two murals in the room would be removed. A historical exhibit about the former Virginia Dare Room would be placed in the library of the Alumni House.
Fischer laid out the case to trustees. Though the Alumni House is a state-owned building, UNCG alumni have traditionally had responsibility for the space, including the names of the rooms. Neither trustees nor a donor approved the Virginia Dare name. The only payment connected to the space — $300 to a painter more than 80 years ago — was well below the board's new naming threshold. Alumni were OK with reverting the space to its original name. And the Virginia Dare name was problematic for a diverse university campus.
"We want our house to be welcoming and open to all 132,000 alumni," Fischer told trustees Dec. 3. "We want our students, our faculty, our alums to feel welcome there."
But trustees balked at the change. They said they heard no rumblings about a potential name change before the board meetings in early December. They noted that, unlike the year-and-a-half long process that preceded the board's decision to change the name of Aycock Auditorium, there had been no surveys, no campuswide meetings and no trustee involvement in the Virginia Dare Room proposal.
Trustees also seemed concerned that university administrators might change other campus names without consent of the board.
"I just think the board needs to step up in this case," said trustee Ward Russell, an Asheboro resident and former president and chief operating officer of a Greensboro employee benefits company. "I don't think we need to cede the responsibility for namings. We don't know what else is out there. We should not cede that responsibility to anyone else, and it shouldn't be driven by a Washington Post opinion piece."
Trustees on a 7-4 vote suspended all further campus name changes — including that of the Virginia Dare Room in the Alumni House — until UNCG board members take another look at the university's naming policy.
Russell declined to talk more about the vote last week. By email he wrote: "I think the issue was explored in detail during our open session (Dec. 3). Based on that discussion I anticipate comprehensive naming policies and procedures to be developed by the (Board of Trustees)."
Russell and the other trustees got their wish. They'll meet virtually Wednesday afternoon to talk more about the university's naming policy.
