Laughter and learning: Guilford Child Development to open center at Bennett

Colson said she expects that, like before, Bennett College students will be able to get hands-on learning at the center and possibly employment opportunities as well.

Guilford Child Development runs 13 other early childhood education centers across Guilford County and plans to open at two additional sites in Rockingham County in October.

The Bennett College site will take the place of the Council House center at Smith Homes in Greensboro, which closed this summer due to renovation of the public housing community. Maria Layne-Stevens, Guilford Child Development’s chief executive officer, said she expects to reopen at Smith Homes once renovations are complete.

The Martin Dixon House Head Start/Early Head Start Center will be located inside the Martin Dixon Intergenerational Center on Gorrell Street. That was the location of the previous childcare center.

Guilford Child Development expects to have 43 students at the site. The programs offered at the center will include Head Start and Early Head Start (both funded by the federal government) and N.C. Pre-K (which is mostly funded by the state).

The new center could open as soon as a week from now. Classrooms inside are already set up with tiny chairs and plenty of toys.

“We’ll hear laughter in the hallways and learning in the classrooms,” Layne-Stevens said.

