Lesson plan: Aggie Academy, N.C. A&T's new elementary school, will try to keep the faith

GREENSBORO — To the beat of N.C. A&T’s drumline, third-grader Mason Martin walked into the university’s new elementary school for his first day of classes.

“He’s excited,” said his father, Curtis Martin.

Monday was the first day ever for Aggie Academy, a new public school in Greensboro serving students in the third through fifth grades.

In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law requiring that the UNC System create eight “laboratory” schools, a number that was later changed to nine. The legislators’ concept was that university-run schools could help boost student academics, provide quality teacher and principal training and build connections between universities and local school districts.

With Aggie Academy, A&T is now striving to live up to those expectations and to the faith of the families who signed on.

“I think the best comparison is to a teaching hospital, where we are bringing in future educators and we are creating a space here at A&T where they will learn how to be strong and innovative educators and take this experience with them wherever they go,” Principal Janel Harris-Hamiel said.

Paula Price, the dean of A&T’s School of Education, said this will be a year of testing out how the school and university can best work together.

This is the only such school in Guilford County, but it is one of nine across the state, including a couple in neighboring counties. UNCG has been operating its Moss Street Partnership School in collaboration with Rockingham County Schools since 2018.

The new Aggie Academy is located off Cone Boulevard, not far from the Walmart Supercenter, in a space previously used by Guilford Preparatory Academy.

A&T is in partnership with Guilford County Schools, which is providing transportation and meals for students. After finishing at Aggie Academy, students will normally return to the district for middle school.

This winter, at the point when the school board approved the partnership, Superintendent Sharon Contreras had been hoping to limit the number of district schools from which Aggie Academy would draw. If the students came from just one or two schools, she explained at the time, it would be easier for the school district to recoup costs by potentially cutting whole classes at those schools.

The state law, however, required that enrollment be open to a broader range of Guilford County Schools students. That included any rising third- through fifth-graders who either attended a low-performing school as measured by the state, had low performance themselves on state tests, had a sibling eligible for the school or had a parent working at Aggie Academy.

Aggie Academy leaders said they tried to focus recruitment efforts toward nearby Rankin Elementary, with a pep rally and an open house, but word about the new school quickly spread.

For its first year, the school has enrolled 72 students out of a target of 75 and a maximum of 100. Of those students, about 14% come from Rankin — the largest source — followed by Washington Elementary School. The rest are coming to Aggie Academy from other schools across the district.

School leaders said they thought the strength of A&T’s brand and its reputation in running a pre-school in Greensboro were among the reasons families signed up. Another was the “Freedom School” summer camp for children hosted by the university, which Aggie Academy plans to continue as an afterschool program.

Curtis Martin, Mason’s dad, pointed to the summer camp as the family’s reason for signing up.

Kelly Hilliard, another parent, said the big draw for her family was the small class sizes.

Once Aggie Academy students got inside the building and past the cheerleaders, A&T officials and others who lined up to greet them, they took their seats in newly furnished classrooms.

Fourth-grader Samara Marcy said the welcome made her feel like she was famous, and that she also liked the purposefully-wobbly stools the school was using.

“I like to be energetic, so I like to move around a lot,” Marcy said as she ate breakfast at her desk.

Samara’s teacher, Tonja Burnett, started out her students’ first day with a writing prompt, asking them to explain why they think it is better to do homework before or after dinner.

Burnett is actually a substitute, though she has prior teaching experience. Working under a tight startup timeline from the state, A&T rushed to hire teachers this year.

School leaders said they were able to hire seven teachers, all with classroom experience, but only two were able to start on the first day. Others were still obligated to prior teaching contracts.

Two more teachers will be ready to start today and the rest will join within 20 days.

School leaders said they were able to get experienced educators to substitute in the meantime, including a retired principal, by asking friends and calling in favors.

Harris-Hamiel also explained that the school has an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics — often referred to as STEAM. That includes incorporating those subjects into all core classes.

“Our goal is to really help them to become those independent learners,” she said.