Local ties bring Virginia Tech women's basketball team to 2 elementary schools Friday morning

SUMMERFIELD — Standing in the small gym where she first learned to play basketball, Elizabeth Kitley spoke to Summerfield Elementary students Friday morning about the importance of sticking with what you love to do.

Five of her teammates on the Virginia Tech women's basketball team stood behind her as she addressed the fourth and fifth graders. Kitley, who finished her fifth grade year at Summerfield in 2012, was introduced by her former PE teacher, David Layton.

"This young lady actually went through Summerfield," Layton said, telling the students that Kitley was last year's ACC Player of the Year. "I'm sure they're going to inspire you."

Kitley and her teammates talked about the importance of being a good student while playing sports. They also answered students' questions, such as about time management and how many games they play per season.

"I'm really glad that I played basketball here when I did and it took me to where I am now," Kitley said. "You guys are really lucky to have such a great place to grow up."

The teammates also gave the students a brief look at their shooting skills during a game of "knockout" — prompting excited screams from the bleachers each time Kitley made a basket.

At nearby Oak Ridge Elementary, the other half of the Virginia Tech team — including Cayla King — talked with students at that campus. King graduated in 2019 from Northwest Guilford High with Kitley, where the two became standout basketball players for the Vikings.