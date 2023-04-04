GREENSBORO — Republican Michael Logan expected to become a school board member at Tuesday's Guilford County Board of Education meeting. Instead, Logan was escorted out by law enforcement after he and others expressed their frustration as someone else was appointed to the District 3 seat he thought was his.

The very law that N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister sponsored, believing it would ensure that Logan could take the seat, opened up the possibility for board members to pick another candidate, according to school board attorney Jill Wilson.

In a 6-2 vote along party lines, the board chose Bill Goebel, who took the oath of office and assumed his place among the board's eight other members. He is a District 3 Republican, a local businessman and someone Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene had previously mentioned Democrats on the board would be willing to serve alongside.

The scene was an unexpected turn of events in a controversy that has been playing out for months.

Logan was nominated by District 3 members of the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the seat formerly held by Pat Tillman. Tillman won an election last November to represent the same district as a county commissioner and was sworn into that role earlier this month, leaving a vacancy. He had two years left in his four-year term.

State law at the time required the school board to finalize that nominee through a vote. But on four separate occasions, Democrats rejected Logan.

Under the new law spearheaded by Hardister, a vote wouldn't be necessary. The nominee would simply take the oath of office at the board's next regular meeting.

That's what Logan was expecting to happen on Tuesday night.

However, Wilson offered a different interpretation of Hardister's new law. She said the nominee must now be chosen by a vote open to all members of the Guilford County Republican Party's Executive Committee rather than specifically those from District 3. And since the 30-day window for such a nomination has passed — Democrats have blocked Logan over a 100-day period — the responsibility to select a nominee falls to the school board.

The News & Record had previously asked Hardister whether the new law would eliminate the requirement for executive committee members of a specific district to select the nominee. Hardister said it would not.

For Logan, it was another stunning blow preventing him from serving on the school board. Logan said he informed the board that he resigned from his teaching position at Southeast Guilford High School last week in preparation for the role.

In a News & Record opinion column penned by Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, the board’s Democrats had called on the local GOP to pick another nominee and condemned Logan for social media posts that they saw as displaying “bigotry and racial prejudice.”

Hayes-Greene wrote: “It is hard to believe the local Executive Committee of the Guilford County Republican Party has put forth a man who shared and ‘liked’ the following: Derek Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same.”

Logan has stood by that post and others highlighted in the opinion piece.

His cause was championed by Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, who sponsored legislation with hopes of ending the months-long standoff between the school board Democrats and the Guilford County Republican Party over the open seat.

At the end of the meeting, Crissy Pratt, a Republican, talked of being "blindsided" by the turn of events.

"The board is meant to work in a collaborative fashion despite our differences," she said. "That does not speak to the spirit of collaboration that I hope we will have moving forward."