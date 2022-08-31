 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Longtime Guilford County Schools leader named as superintendent

  • Updated
  • 0
New Superintendent (copy)

Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry E. Frye raises his hand after Whitney Oakley was sworn in as Guilford County Schools superintendent in Greensboro on Wednesday.

Updated 4:25 p.m.

Guilford County Schools’ new superintendent is a leader with decades of experience in the district, first as a student and later as a teacher and administrator.

The Board of Education named Whitney Oakley to the role on Wednesday following a national superintendent search.

Restart (copy)

Whitney Oakley was named Wednesday as Guilford County Schools' superintendent.

Oakley is currently serving as the district’s acting superintendent. Her past administrative roles included deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, among others.

Before rejoining the district in 2012, she taught and led schools as an assistant principal and principal in the Alamance-Burlington school district. Her first job as a teacher was at Frazier Elementary in Guilford County.

She has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG, a master’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a bachelor’s degree in special education from East Carolina University.

People are also reading…

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education plans to make an announcement at 4 p.m. today following a national search for the district's next superintendent. 

Watch the announcement live at 4 p.m. by clicking play on the video player embedded at the top of this article. 

The planned announcement comes just days after the majority of Guilford County Schools students returned to classes for the 2022-23 school year and coincides with Superintendent Sharon Contreras' last day of employment with the district. 

Contreras, who had been superintendent since 2016, announced in January that she would be leaving after that school year to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education. 

Whitney Oakley, the district's former deputy superintendent, has been leading the district as acting superintendent since mid-July. 

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

'You will be missed': Contreras is honored for 'leaving us better than she found us'
Guilford County Schools conducting survey on key attributes for next superintendent
WATCH NOW: 'Right person at the right time': Interim leader named for Guilford County schools
School board votes to seek search firm to help find next Guilford County Schools superintendent
Guilford schools leaders laying groundwork for process to fill superintendent opening
In surprise announcement, Contreras says she will leave at end of school year
WATCH NOW: Superintendent Sharon Contreras leaving Guilford County Schools at end of academic year

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Cut the check.’ School supporters urge NC Supreme Court to order Leandro funding.

‘Cut the check.’ School supporters urge NC Supreme Court to order Leandro funding.

Around 150 people who gathered at the Halifax Mall in front of the Legislative Building on Saturday said the high court needs to intervene after nearly 30 years of litigation. On Wednesday, the court will hear arguments over whether it should order the transfer of $785 million from the state treasury to fund the Leandro education plan over the objections of Republican legislative leaders. 

COVID relief aid could save NC principals from $18,000 pay cuts this year

COVID relief aid could save NC principals from $18,000 pay cuts this year

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the use of federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief III dollars will hold principals harmless from the impact of COVID-19 and help ensure that they are retained by their school district. She said the State Board of Education will vote on the plan on Sept. 1.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Cake commemorating Princess Diana cut outside Kensington Palace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert