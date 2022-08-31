Longtime Guilford County Schools leader named as superintendent

Guilford County Schools’ new superintendent is a leader with decades of experience in the district, first as a student and later as a teacher and administrator.
The Board of Education named Whitney Oakley to the role on Wednesday following a national superintendent search.
Oakley is currently serving as the district’s acting superintendent. Her past administrative roles included deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, among others.
Before rejoining the district in 2012, she taught and led schools as an assistant principal and principal in the Alamance-Burlington school district. Her first job as a teacher was at Frazier Elementary in Guilford County.
She has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG, a master’s degree in elementary education from Greensboro College and a bachelor’s degree in special education from East Carolina University.
GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education plans to make an announcement at 4 p.m. today following a national search for the district's next superintendent.
The planned announcement comes just days after the majority of Guilford County Schools students returned to classes for the 2022-23 school year and coincides with Superintendent Sharon Contreras' last day of employment with the district.
Contreras, who had been superintendent since 2016, announced in January that she would be leaving after that school year to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.
