Looking for a partner, N.C. A&T pitches 'Aggie Academy' to Guilford schools

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 moved into a new phase on Thursday.
A&T pitched a proposal for Guilford County Schools to partner on the tentatively named “Aggie Academy” to Board of Education members at an evening work session.
A&T is seeking approval next month first from the school board and then from the state Board of Governors, which would, in turn, propose the school to the State Board of Education for approval later in the month.
If everything falls into place, A&T will start hiring staff and the school could open in 2022.
That presentation followed preliminary negotiations with Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff. Based on those negotiations, A&T offered to return 20% of the state funds allocated to the university in support of the school.
A&T would run the school and employ the staff. Their aim would be to help Guilford students who are either not performing well or who attend low-performing schools.
In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law requiring that the UNC System create eight “laboratory” schools. That number was later changed to nine. Their mission, as determined by the legislature, was to increase student performance in areas that included low-performing schools.
The laboratory school concept relates to universities implementing research-based educational strategies while also providing opportunities for education students to work with children.
The UNC System has since opened six of its nine laboratory schools, including UNCG’s Moss Street Partnership School, which is a collaboration with Rockingham County Schools.
Now the system has asked A&T and UNC-Chapel Hill to open schools, and for Appalachian State to open a second school.
That request spurred A&T’s proposal to the board on Thursday.
Contreras said that the possibility for Guilford County Schools to lose revenue with these students leaving for the A&T school had been a concern for her, but she said she thought that could be mitigated by limiting the number of district elementary schools from which this new school could pull students.
If the student losses are concentrated, she said, the district can potentially recoup some costs by cutting whole elementary school classes.
A&T Chancellor Harold Martin attended Thursday night’s work session to share the university’s proposal with the district. He said that Aggie Academy would enroll up to 100 students, all from families who elected to send their children.
Contreras said she thought the school would likely be a popular attraction, given the perceived value of the A&T brand and popularity of the Middle College at N.C. A&T and the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T.
Many school board members shared enthusiasm about the project.
Board member Bettye Jenkins said she hopes A&T and the school system “definitely do a partnership.”
Board member Khem Irby voiced some frustration about not getting to see a budget for the new school prior to a vote.
Martin said the budget would be better developed if the district signs on.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said she thought the state was putting A&T in a less than ideal situation in asking them to open such a school, and she thought that energy would be better spent improving existing district schools.
“If I support this, it will be because of N.C. A&T and your leadership,” she said.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.