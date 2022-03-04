Magic Johnson set to visit A&T, talk business

GREENSBORO — NBA-star-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is set to speak on the topic of “Building Black Businesses” at N.C. A&T later this month.

The event is free and open to the public.

Johnson will give the keynote address for the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, “Building Black Businesses,” which will be at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Harrison Auditorium on campus. According to a university news release, “Building Black Businesses” will be, “an opportunity for participants to gain foundational principles and glean from Johnson’s lived experiences as a leading businessman.”

The university will have free tickets available in advance, starting March 15, at the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall.

In the years following his career in basketball, Johnson made more money than he did as a player, according to Bleacher Report, and built a varied business portfolio that included co-ownership of professional sports teams, but also many other investments.