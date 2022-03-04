Magic Johnson set to visit A&T, talk business

GREENSBORO — NBA-star-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is set to speak on the topic of “Building Black Businesses” at N.C. A&T later this month.
The event is free and open to the public.
Johnson will give the keynote address for the Chancellor’s Speaker Series, “Building Black Businesses,” which will be at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Harrison Auditorium on campus. According to a university news release, “Building Black Businesses” will be, “an opportunity for participants to gain foundational principles and glean from Johnson’s lived experiences as a leading businessman.”
The university will have free tickets available in advance, starting March 15, at the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall.
In the years following his career in basketball, Johnson made more money than he did as a player, according to Bleacher Report, and built a varied business portfolio that included co-ownership of professional sports teams, but also many other investments.
According to Forbes, “at various times he or his companies owned or own over 100 Starbucks locations, dozens of Burger King franchises, movie theaters, restaurants, a substantial stake in a large PepsiCo bottling facility and numerous major urban real estate purchases and developments.”
His Magic Johnson Enterprises investment conglomerate says it has an emphasis on products and services for, “ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities.”
“... retail has made a mistake in thinking they couldn’t make money in the Black community,” Johnson told the New York Times last fall. “And sure enough, we proved that wrong with the Magic Johnson Theatres. We proved it wrong with the Starbucks. That’s why you see big retailers going into urban America more now than ever, because they know they can get a return on investment.”
The speaker series has brought TV stars such as Jasmine Guy and musicians such as Chance the Rapper to A&T in recent years to share their experiences. The first event in the series for the spring semester featured global finance expert Mellody Hobson, who spoke Feb. 17 and focused on “Building Black Wealth.”
