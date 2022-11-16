Maness, Oliva named to top-tier positions in Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Appointments for two of the top roles in Guilford County Schools were approved by the school board on Tuesday.

Jusmar Maness was named the district's new chief academic officer and José Oliva was named chief of staff.

The two are current Guilford County Schools administrators stepping into new roles in the early months of Whitney Oakley's time as superintendent.

Maness served as deputy chief of schools since August 2021 and previously served as a principal supervisor. Oliva had served as the district's deputy chief of staff and is leading a series of conversations between the new superintendent and students, staff and community members that are meant to inform the district’s next strategic direction.