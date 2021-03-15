Many skeptical as Fayetteville State's new leader starts. But he hopes campus will give him a chance.

FAYETTEVILLE — About two dozen Fayetteville State University students and alumni holding handmade signs and carrying megaphones gathered in the parking lot of the NAACP office just off campus late last week.
The subject of their ire? The selection of former UNC System Board of Governors member Darrell Allison as Fayetteville State's 12th chancellor.
"UNC BOG must change election policy!" they chanted.
It was just one of multiple public protests from students, faculty, alumni and community members in the weeks since the Board of Governors picked Allison as FSU chancellor. Critics say he wasn't the best candidate, he skated through the search process and he was unfairly chosen late in the game by UNC System leaders for political reasons.
"FSU can only be as great as its team, and we don't have a team that believes in the fact that he was selected by the people who should've selected him," said Janice Smith, an FSU alumna, former adjunct professor and long-time teacher in Fayetteville.
"It's not a decent way for him to come in."
Before he started his new role Monday, Allison said he is focused on proving that he is the right man for the job.
"We all know that the perceptions can be distorted," Allison said. "The reality is they'll get a chance to see the real Darrell, not what someone else said or alleged."
Allison said being a chancellor wasn't part of his five- or 10-year plan, but he felt called to apply for the position last fall after gaining insights about institutions as a member of the UNC board.
"This is an opportunity of a lifetime," Allison said about leading the second-oldest university in the UNC System.
As an HBCU graduate from a rural area — he graduated from N.C. Central University and is from Kannapolis — Allison said he sees himself in FSU students and wants to work for them. While he's still developing his vision, he said he plans to further Fayetteville State's five-year strategic plan and consult with students and employees along the way.
Allison said his actions will help rebuild trust and he will focus on fundraising and advocating for the school financially. He also wants to raise the profile of its academic programs and legacy so that "leaders and powers at be" are more aware of the school.
Even at the news conference announcing his selection on Feb. 18, reporters questioned the integrity and transparency of the search process.
Since then, the FSU National Alumni Association Inc. has sent letters to elected state officials, threatened legal action and publicly announced their dissatisfaction and called for change. The president of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP also joined the opposition.
FSU students protested the chancellor search process, saying their voices were excluded. Members of the FSU Faculty Senate passed a resolution calling it "a failed search" that puts the school's accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at risk.
Allison also has been criticized for his support of the secret deal that gave the Silent Sam Confederate statue and $2.5 million to a confederate group. That deal was later overturned.
An online petition to remove Allison from the FSU job had collected more than 2,500 signatures as of Monday.
"I try very hard not to take it personal," he said. "Many of those that do hurl the criticism ... they don't know me."
Allison said there are FSU alumni that have known him for years and strongly support him in this new role. Two prominent FSU alumni — Democratic N.C. Rep. Marvin Lucas and Dr. Algeania Warren Freeman — wrote an op-ed in The Fayetteville Observer supporting Allison.
They said Allison is "one of us" as a fellow graduate of an HBCU.
"But most of all, Darrell is a friend-maker who can bring much-needed resources, both human and financial, to our university," they wrote. "Aside from what is on his resume, Darrell is a family man who is guided by his faith and conviction for education."
Allison said he will be "a leader who will come in listening, learning and leading." Between his appointment and his first day on the job, he has met with more than 250 students, faculty, staff and alumni to hear their concerns and expectations for him as a new leader.
"I get the media and the noise, if you will, but my focus has been those individuals," Allison said. "And we will continue to do that March 15."
Allison has no experience as an educator. After getting his bachelor's degree at NCCU, he got a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill's School of Law. He is a former lobbyist and vice president of governmental affairs and state teams at the American Federation For Children, where he advocated for K-12 school choice programs. The organization was once led by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
His experience in higher education comes through his appointment to the UNC System Board of Governors by North Carolina Republican lawmakers. While on the board, Allison served as chair of the historically minority-serving institutions committee and on the budget committee, securing millions of dollars of funding for FSU and other HBCUs.
Allison is not trying to hide his BOG ties or political connections. In fact, he said he plans to use those relationships to FSU's advantage "pulling on every lever I can."
With this job, he'll be earning a $285,000 annual salary, plus a car and residence.
FSU alumni who interviewed finalists for the job say there were more qualified candidates on the list, including university provosts and a president.
"He's more than not ideal," FSU alumnus John Caldwell said. "He's ill-suited because his experience is lacking."
Caldwell said he interviewed five finalists with other alumni and that he would rank Allison at the bottom of their list.
Some have argued that the chancellor should have a doctorate or a background in teaching or experience as a university provost. But those credentials were not on this job posting and are not on every university leader's resume.
Less than half of college presidents hold a degree in education or higher education and 25% have previously been a president or chancellor, according to the most recent American Council on Education study. In 2016, 15% of college presidents came from outside higher education. About 80% earned a Ph.D. or Ed.D.
For UNC System President Peter Hans, Allison's experience in working with policymakers across the political spectrum to benefit students made him qualified for the job.
"No single person possesses every leadership attribute you might seek in a chancellor — communicator, collaborator, fundraiser, strategist, operational manager, among others," Hans said in a statement. "Often an academician is exactly the right choice. At other times, a successful leader from another field, who appreciates the complexity of higher education, offers a useful set of skills."
Hans reiterated Allison's leadership on the UNC System's racial equity task force and advocacy for historically Black colleges and universities.
"Those who don't know him yet will soon appreciate what he brings to the table for the Fayetteville State community," Hans said.
UNC Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey said in a statement that board members discussed the finalists forwarded by the campus trustees. They agreed that Allison will help elevate FSU through "strong advocacy and student-centered leadership," Ramsey said.
Allison acknowledges he doesn't have a traditional background and said he's very much aware of his "weaknesses in the world of academia."
But he said he plans to put a good team around him to oversee and manage the institution with a reasonable shared governance model. One of Allison's first critical decisions will be hiring a "strong and empowered" provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, he said.