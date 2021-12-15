Mask mandate will remain in place for Guilford County Schools

She said she didn't see the harm in waiting until then to see how the situation with the virus progresses during winter break and she said that would also give additional time for families to get their children fully vaccinated.

"There's no rush to undo the mask mandate because the kids are going to be out of school as of Friday," she said.

The winter break starts Monday and students return Jan. 4.

Board member Khem Irby proposed that the board vote Tuesday to make masks optional starting in February. Board attorney Jill Wilson said that would not be meaningful, because the board is required by law to vote every month, so a decision in December about dropping mask requirements in February would not be binding.

The board voted down a motion from school board member Anita Sharpe that would have made masks optional for students for their first six days back in school after winter break, from Jan. 4 through Jan. 11.

Most of the board's Democratic members voted in support of Bellamy-Small's motion to keep the masks, while Irby sided with the board's three Republicans to vote against it.

