Mask mandate will remain in place for Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools students and staff will need to keep wearing masks in school for at least another month.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday night to extend the mandate.
Tuesday's vote was the district's first since the county lifted its own mask mandate which required masks indoors in public areas such as schools and stores. The county's health director Iulia Vann appeared at Tuesday's meeting to share updates and information about COVID-19 and take school board member questions.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Triad's second-largest district, also voted Tuesday to keep masks in place there for another month.
A state law enacted earlier this year requires that school boards vote monthly on whether or not to require masks.
In Guilford County, the 14-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 8.1%, which is higher than the state's goal of no more than 5%. And community transmission of the illness remains high, according to a CDC model on transmission rates in the county.
School board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small made a motion at Tuesday's meeting to keep the mask mandate in place until the board's meeting on Jan. 11.
She said she didn't see the harm in waiting until then to see how the situation with the virus progresses during winter break and she said that would also give additional time for families to get their children fully vaccinated.
"There's no rush to undo the mask mandate because the kids are going to be out of school as of Friday," she said.
The winter break starts Monday and students return Jan. 4.
Board member Khem Irby proposed that the board vote Tuesday to make masks optional starting in February. Board attorney Jill Wilson said that would not be meaningful, because the board is required by law to vote every month, so a decision in December about dropping mask requirements in February would not be binding.
The board voted down a motion from school board member Anita Sharpe that would have made masks optional for students for their first six days back in school after winter break, from Jan. 4 through Jan. 11.
Most of the board's Democratic members voted in support of Bellamy-Small's motion to keep the masks, while Irby sided with the board's three Republicans to vote against it.
