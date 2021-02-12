Mecklenburg vaccine hotline swamped, crashes after teachers can sign up for shots

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health is once again experiencing technology issues with high volumes of people calling or going online Friday to make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department opened a number of new appointments to get the coronavirus shot for the week of Feb. 22 and the first two weeks of March. Those appointments went live at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

But the website is "moving slower than usual due to the high volume of traffic to the website," and many people calling the county hotline are being asked to leave voicemails, county spokeswoman Rebecca Carter said in a statement.

"We are excited and encouraged by the interest and response from our residents in Groups 1, 2 and 3," Carter said.

When vaccine appointments first went live in early January, many people weren't able to use Mecklenburg's vaccine appointment hotline due to the "extremely high call volume," County Manager Dena Diorio said at the time.

Friday marks the first time educators, including child care workers, school staff and pre-K through 12th grade teachers are able to sign up for appointments to get the vaccine through county public health. Those people are now eligible to sign up for appointments that fall on or after Feb. 24.

The county is also offering vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and anyone age 65 and up.