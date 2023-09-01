During a celebration on Friday, Guilford County Schools announced three new grants that will support the health, mental well-being and learning of district students.

The celebration, held in High Point, marked Whitney Oakley’s one-year anniversary as superintendent.

“I’m proud of people coming together for Guilford County Schools,” Oakley said. “Every single time that we ask people, they show up.”

“People are still asking how they can help and — in a time that can feel divided in some ways — people want what’s best for kids. So I feel a sense of unity and hope as we begin the second year.”

The first of the three grants is $3.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Guilford County Schools to work with the Kellin Foundation and North Carolina for Community and Justice to try out a program to address mental health at several district high schools.

The initiative is designed to help students become more aware of available mental health supports and resources and more comfortable in reaching out.

“NCCJ will work with teens of all identities and backgrounds to remove stigmas and barriers and feel supported and empowered and to seek help with parental consent,” said NCCJ Program Director Michael Robinson.

Also, a $3 million grant from the Oak Foundation will allow Guilford County Schools to continue working with Cone Health, the Guilford County Commissioners and Guilford Education Alliance to expand telehealth clinics.

Under the Cone telehealth model, each school gets to have a nurse or certified medical assistant on site each day. That person has a direct tie to doctors off campus. They can consult with physicians about medications and, when needed, hold a video call with a doctor and the student’s parent.

Guilford County Schools is opening 11 more elementary schools this fall, bringing the total to 15. Another six school clinics are expected to open in January 2024.

According to the district, this funding will enable it to phase in telehealth services for all 51 “Title I” elementary schools. Those are schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families.

Lastly, Community Foundation of High Point President Paul Lessard announced a $100,000 challenge grant to help Guilford County Schools continue to offer “high dosage” tutoring to students. Specifically, this grant is aimed at promoting literacy among students in High Point.

Lessard’s vision is that the $100,000 could serve as a challenge to other donors, to contribute another $700,000. That would be enough to cover tutoring at four elementary schools in High Point for two years, he said.

While introducing the grant, Lessard also announced the foundation’s goal to raise $20 million dollars to create an endowment to benefit education in High Point. Speaking after the event, he said he would love to see the money raised in the next five years.

“This is a goal that I’ve thought about for a long, long time and I can’t think of a bigger gift to give the community of High Point,” he said. “We come from blue-collar, industrial roots. Education was not always a priority. We are going to make it a priority now.”