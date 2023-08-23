GREENSBORO — A lawsuit filed by Michael Logan and two members of the Guilford County school board against the other school board members and the Board of Education as a whole can proceed, a judge ruled this week.

The three Republicans are suing over the majority-Democrat board's appointment of Republican Bill Goebel to a school board seat they believe to rightfully belong to Logan. They claim actions leading to Goebel's appointment violated open meetings law.

The ruling this week relates to a motion by the defendants to dismiss the case.

Superior Court Judge Brad Long ruled Logan and school board members Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt can proceed with the suit as individuals, though he dismissed claims brought by Welborn and Pratt in their official capacity as school board members.

In an email, the defendants' attorney, Michael Crowell stressed the judge's action did not meet the lawsuit had been won.

"It means only that the judge decided they had made sufficient claims to be able to go to trial," he wrote. "Whether the open meetings law was violated will be determined after witnesses are heard and other evidence is introduced and considered to determine what actually occurred."