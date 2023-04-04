GREENSBORO — Consideration of the District 3 school board vacancy is on the agenda for Tuesday night Guilford County Board of Education meeting, according to online meeting materials.

The agenda did not include any additional information about what that consideration might entail.

The Guilford County Board of Education has, on four separate occasions, voted against seating Michael Logan, the Guilford County GOP nominee for the seat.

However, this is the board’s first meeting since a bill aimed at ending the stalemate over the vacant school board seat became law.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, a Republican from Whitsett, sponsored the legislation with hopes of ending a months-long standoff between Democrats on the Board of Education and the Guilford County GOP over the open District 3 seat that Logan, a Southern Guilford High School teacher, was nominated to fill.

The new law states that if a county party executive committee recommends someone to fill an empty seat on the board in accordance with the law, that person would swear in at the next regular meeting of the school board.

Hardister has said that the law’s intent is that Guilford school board members wouldn’t vote to confirm a party’s nominee. Instead, he said, the intent is that person would just take the oath of office.

In a message to the News & Record Monday, Logan wrote that he informed the board of his resignation from his teaching position with the district last week and turned his paperwork into the district’s Human Resources department, in preparation to serve on the board.

“I think the law is very clear now with no ambiguity,” Logan wrote in a message to the News & Record. “Jon Hardister has offered to complete the process of swearing in. ... My plan for tomorrow is to finally take my seat on the school board on behalf of District 3.”

In other business, the school board is set to consider:

An almost $12.7 million contract

for early release work for a new center for staff training and community education to be built at the Gateway Research Park.

to the District’s Energy Resources and Conservation policy.

A resolution, “to support equitable and inclusive education,” in opposition to the “Equality in Education” bill

(HB 187) that passed the NC House last month.