GREENSBORO — The political warring over who should occupy a Guilford County school board seat continued Wednesday with the county Republican Party once again picking Michael Logan for the disputed position.

Logan is a former Southern Guilford High School auto mechanics teacher who has been thwarted by the school board’s Democrats in his attempts to claim the District 3 seat he expected to occupy in December.

Guilford County GOP Chairman Chris Meadows said 42 members of the party’s executive committee participated in this week’s selection process. He said some other candidates for the seat also received votes, in addition to Logan, but declined to share details.

This is the second time the GOP has put Logan’s name forward, though the first time late last year was by a vote of just the executive committee members from District 3, as was prescribed by state law at the time. The Democrat-majority school board has refused to accept Logan, however, and voted in April to put another Republican, businessman Bill Goebel, into the seat.

North Carolina’s General Assembly has intervened in the matter, passing a law two weeks ago to strip the seat away from Goebel and give the county GOP the power to pick his successor. Goebel has said he believes the law is unconstitutional and that he looks to remain on the board.

Meadows said the party now expects Logan to be sworn in and seated at the next school board meeting, on Sept. 19, and for a “sizeable crowd” of voters and supporters from District 3 to attend, as well Guilford County elected officials and state legislators.

“We are confident Mr. Logan will represent District 3 well,” Meadows said in an emailed statement. “His unique perspective and experience as an educator is invaluable to the Board of Education. As a Board member, Mr. Logan looks forward to serving the parents and students with the same enthusiastic tenacity as he did as a teacher. Mr. Logan is very approachable and intends to be active and visible in his district.”

Meadows said he sent an earlier email to the school district noting that the new law had stripped Goebel of his seat and complaining about Goebel continuing to use his school board email address. He said he got a succinct email back from Lisa Nolen, the school district’s director of board relations, relaying a message from the district’s legal counsel, referring him to a 19th century state law provision that said, simply: “All officers shall continue in their respective offices until their successors are elected or appointed, and duly qualified.”

Meadows said he didn’t see the relevance, given that the situation is now governed by the new law the General Assembly just passed.

School board attorney Jill Wilson and School Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene have yet to respond to requests for comment from the News & Record.

The dispute over the seat dates back to the final month of 2022.

State law charged the Guilford County GOP with choosing a successor to Republican Pat Tillman, who resigned to take a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. They picked Logan, a longtime educator.

However, the school board’s Democratic members repeatedly voted to reject Logan, eventually issuing a joint statement calling him out over social media posts that they viewed as representative of bigotry and racial prejudice.

The General Assembly passed a law in March intended to help Logan secure the post without any need for a confirmation vote from the school board.

Instead, at an April school board meeting — the very meeting when Logan assumed he would take the seat — the board’s attorney revealed an interpretation of the new law that few saw coming: The GOP’s nomination was no longer valid, because while the old law stated that just the executive committee members from District 3 could vote on the nominee, the new law had removed that provision.

The board attorney told the board that, without a valid nominee, they were free to choose Tillman’s successor.

That lead to the board’s Democrats swiftly voting Goebel into office.

But GOP legislators, led by Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett, tried again. They secured passage of a law on Aug. 16 that said the term of office would expire for anyone appointed by the Guilford school board to fill a vacancy between Dec. 1, 2022 and the date the act became law.

There was only one person who fell into that timeframe: Goebel.

Logan and Goebel have also said they plan to run for election to the seat in November 2024. Primaries are in March.