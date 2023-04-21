GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools' only all-girls school has been shuttered since last school year. Now, district leaders are in conversations with the president of Bennett College about the fate of the Middle College at Bennett.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley said she and Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene are planning to meet with Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh to discuss the topic in the coming weeks.
The district did not advertise for the high school or allow students to select it as an option during the recent magnet-school application period.
"It doesn't mean that we couldn't reopen the window," Oakley said.
Before the pandemic, the district's Middle College at Bennett was located on the campus of Bennett College, which is one of two historically Black women’s colleges currently operating in the United States.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the private college closed its campus. With Bennett planning to stay closed for the full 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools limited the program to then-rising juniors and seniors. Rising 10th graders at the time were offered other options and rising ninth graders weren’t enrolled.
Bennett reopened its campus for college students in fall of 2021, but the Bennett middle college program stayed at A&T — again without letting any new freshmen into the program, a schools spokeswoman said last summer. That left seniors as the only remaining class for the 2021-22 school year.
The spokeswoman said the district looked at restarting the program on the Bennett College campus for 2022-23, but not enough new ninth graders signed up to attend the Middle College at Bennett to be able to start a new class.
Hayes-Greene said last summer that her support for resurrecting the Middle College at Bennett would depend on factors like cost and the willingness and ability of Bennett College to host the school again.
Oakley said Tuesday the district is looking to learn more about Bennett College's own future instructional plans.
The ideal with the Middle College model is that students would participate in some of the college's courses on campus, in addition to courses taught by Guilford County Schools teachers, with the district picking up the tab. However, Oakley said, much of the instruction at Bennett right now is still remote, and that's a concern.
"We don't want to pay private school tuition for remote learning," she said.
Oakley confirmed that a vote by the Board of Education is required to close a school, but said it's too early to say if that it where this is headed.
