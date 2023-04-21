Before the pandemic, the district's Middle College at Bennett was located on the campus of Bennett College, which is one of two historically Black women’s colleges currently operating in the United States.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the private college closed its campus. With Bennett planning to stay closed for the full 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools limited the program to then-rising juniors and seniors. Rising 10th graders at the time were offered other options and rising ninth graders weren’t enrolled.

The district then moved the remaining juniors and seniors to the campus of N.C. A&T, where two other Guilford County high schools are located. One of those is the N.C. A&T Four Middle College, the district’s only all-male high school. The Middle College at Bennett students continued as their own self-contained, all-female program during the 2020-21 school year.