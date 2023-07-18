GREENSBORO— The Middle College at Bennett and Peeler Elementary — both schools without any remaining students — could be officially closed by the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.

Votes on the schools closures are among the items on the agenda for the school board meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley made the recommendation to close the schools at the district’s first meeting in June. The board held public hearings on those recommendations later in the month, but no one showed up to speak.

The Middle College at Bennett is an all-girls high school launched in 2003 as the result of a partnership between Guilford County Schools and Bennett, a small, historically black women’s college, located in East Greensboro.

In a joint statement from the college and the district, Bennett College President Suzanne Walsh said both are committed to girls’ education and opportunities for young women to experience college.

“At this time, the Bennett College restructured semester as minimesters with a block schedule and hybrid model do not perfectly align with the structure and requirements of the school system,” Walsh said. “We commend Guilford County Schools for their commitment to educating young women and look forward to future opportunities for partnership.”

In the joint statement, Oakley emphasized the district’s gratitude for Bennett’s investment in Guilford County Schools students over the years and its continued support of the district.

In explaining the recommendation to officially close this summer, district leaders said Bennett’s class schedule just doesn’t fit well with the school district’s schedule. For example, leaders said, Bennett holds some classes in the early evening, as opposed to district’s daytime setup. And, district leaders said, Bennett operates on a hybrid model, with one day of face-to-face instruction and four days of remote instruction each week.

“We know that for the vast majority of our students, they need face-to-face instruction,” Oakley said last month.

Oakley told the school board that the facilities master plan calls for eventually opening a single-gender leadership academy for grades 6-12, and so the issue could be revisited in years ahead. Male and female enrollment across all the middle colleges is roughly even, district leaders said.

Peeler Elementary School students moved in to Bluford Elementary School’s building in 2018, after Peeler’s building was hit by a tornado, with the two schools existing side-by-side in one building. The district chose to gradually shrink the Peeler Elementary program by not letting additional students in over the following years.

Only fifth graders remained enrolled as Peeler students this school year, and they had their last day of elementary school in June.

The district has demolished the prior Peeler building and is building a new yet-to-be named Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School on the Peeler site in East Greensboro. It is set to replace both Peeler and Hampton, another school damaged by the tornado.