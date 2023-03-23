GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is investigating after controversial images were posted in a middle-school hallway as part of a class project on the Reconstruction era, a schools spokeswoman confirmed today. The district said it's also investigating an alleged incident in which "the same teacher engaged in a morbid discussion with students."

District spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said further details would not be released "due to an ongoing personnel investigation."

"However, we are taking these matters seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students will continue to be our primary focus," she said.

The district statement came after Dorisa Parker, the mother of a student at Northern Middle, spoke with the News & Record about the incidents.

Parker said that, on Friday, the posters that the students in her son's class made were posted in the school. Her son, who is Black, explained that the class had been learning about the Reconstruction, including the KKK, and that the teacher had assigned them each to make a movie-poster style poster about Reconstruction.

The student said that many students in the class chose to include the KKK in their posters. He said the teacher had portrayed the KKK in a negative light, and from what he could tell, students appeared to be depicting the KKK as villains for their movie posters. However, Parker said, those posters caused "an uproar" when posted outside the classroom.

Parker also told the News & Record she had obtained a temporary no-contact order on behalf of her son, after an incident Monday in which she said the teacher made morbid comments in a conversation with her son and other members of his class.

Parker provided recordings that she said her son made during that class. In one of those recordings, the speaker, whom she identifies as the teacher, maintains an upbeat banter with students, some of whom are laughing, as he discusses ways to dispose of a body so that no one will find it, and he talks about selling organs.

“I wouldn’t just kill you, I would dissect you and take the organs out of your body,” said the speaker in the recording, using parker's son's name as he said he would potentially keep the student's brain in order for the student's soul to understand what had happened to him. "I’d like to make fun of you: 'Ha ha, I made 20 grand off your kidney... how do you feel about that?'"

"It was bone-chilling," Parker said. "... Just to know that someone like this has been teaching our children."

In the recording, the speaker also referenced the posters that he said the school had made him take down.

"If they were going to fire me, they would have fired me already, so I'm really pretty much free to do whatever," the speaker said. "We had posters of the KKK all over on this room and in the hallways and they didn't fire me over that."

The News & Record attempted to reach the teacher via his district email address and has not heard back.

The student, who also spoke to the News & Record, said he felt that the teacher was "kind of mean, in general."

Parker said that just days before, on Thursday, the teacher threw a roll of tape at her son and hit him in the mouth.

Brown said parents of students in eighth grade were informed of the incident.

Parker forwarded a message that she said Northern Guilford Middle School sent out. It said:

"Good afternoon. I am Wesley Auman, assistant principal at NGMS, and I’m calling to let you know about an incident in your child’s classroom. The teacher engaged in a morbid discussion with students that may have been disturbing. A crisis team will be available should students want to discuss what happened with an adult. We are taking this matter very seriously and have referred the matter to district administrators who are investigating. The class will be covered by other staff until the investigation is complete. Thank you for your continued support of Northern Middle, and please let us know if we can be of further assistance."

Parker said she was told that the teacher would not be at school Wednesday, but she still kept her son home, out of concern that the teacher might let himself in anyway. She said the school's principal later told her that during an investigation the key fob of the person being investigated is inactivated.

This is a breaking news update; check back for more later.