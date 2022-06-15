More appealing to Guilford voters? Bill would allow ballot to specify sales tax to be used for schools

GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners haven't given up on the idea of getting voters to approve a sales tax increase, even after voters rejected one in May's election.

At the request of the commissioners, local legislators are trying again to pass a bill — for Guilford County only — that might make an increase more appealing to voters by allowing the county to specify that the increase would be used for schools. The sales tax increase that failed in May was intended to help pay for $1.7 billion in bonds for school construction that voters approved that same election.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said that if the bill passes, commissioners would seek a sales tax referendum in 2023.

Alston said he favors a sales tax increase as a way to spread out the burden of paying for school construction. Only property owners pay property taxes, but other county residents and people who come to the county to make purchases also pay sales tax, he said.

He said that if voters would approve a sales tax increase, he would support decreasing property taxes by the same amount.

Local leaders have long theorized that voters would be more likely to agree to a sales tax increase to help pay for school construction debt if they could say on the ballot that it would go to the schools.

Right now that's not legally possible, despite repeated attempts by local legislators of both parties to get bills passed in the North Carolina legislature to allow it.

N.C. Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, is trying again this session, with a bill co-sponsored by fellow Greensboro Democrat, Sen. Gladys Robinson. Senate Bill 913 would allow the county to bind itself to use money from a potential future quarter-cent sales tax increase solely for the purpose of capital outlay for public schools. Capital outlay is money spent on assets like buildings or equipment.

If the commissioners chose to do so, the ballot language would specify the use as for "only public school capital outlay purposes."

In that circumstance, the bill would also require the county to maintain at least the level of capital outlay expenditures for public schools as it had in the fiscal year prior to the referendum.

Garrett's bill also includes a provision that the General Assembly give $25,000 to Guilford County to prepare for a referendum. He said he included that because he said every bill has to be a budget item for the legislature's summer short session.

He said he assumed that if the bill passed, commissioners would forward the money to the Guilford County Board of Elections, to be used for expenses like printing sample ballots.

Garrett said that he filed the bill at the request of the county commissioners and that he supports the measure because he thinks it would bring better transparency to voters.

A similar bill, House Bill 120, filed by Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, passed the House last year but has remained stuck in the Senate since.

Garrett said that he and other members of Guilford County's delegation have been working to try to persuade other lawmakers to support the measure. He said one of the previous issues the bill has faced is some legislators thinking that the bill itself is a tax increase. He said they are trying to do a better job of educating lawmakers about that this time around, and to share their motivation about supporting transparency.

Since 2020, Guilford County commissioners have twice placed school bond referendums and sales tax increases on the same ballot. The first was when Republicans had the majority of the board and the second was after Democrats became the dominant party on the board.

In both circumstances, the school bond referendums passed while the sales tax meant to help pay for them did not, despite efforts in both cases by county commissioners and others to let people know that the commissioners planned to use the money to pay for the school bonds.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

