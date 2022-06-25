More than 'Happy' — 'Bawling' and 'Grateful': A&T grad gets college debt paid off by singer Pharrell Williams

GREENSBORO — "Happy" is one of Pharrell Williams' major hits but it doesn't come close to describing how his paying off Damarius Davis's student loans has the young N.C. A&T Aggie feeling these days.

Davis was part of an NAACP panel on the topic of the Black student debt crisis that was connected to Williams' Something in the Waters Festival, which was held in D.C. this year during Juneteenth.

When Davis and the other students or recent graduates finished speaking, they were told Williams had a surprise for them.

"Overwhelmed," Davis said of the moment. "I bawled. I started thinking of everything I went through with school. The sacrifices that my parents made. I'm just very grateful."

Davis, who is from the Raleigh area and graduated in May, worked three jobs his freshman year and still had to borrow $35,000 to earn his degree in sociology with a minor in history.

He is also the first in his family to go to college.

The 23-year-old Aggie has a long history with the NAACP, starting with events organized by churches when he was 8 or 9. He formally joined the NAACP when he went off to college and is now the civic engagement chair for the youth and college division for the North Carolina NAACP. He is also a past president of A&T's Sociology and Social Work Society.

During the discussion, Davis and the others talked about the weight of student debt.

"Pharrell forever changed their lives," Wisdom Cole, the NAACP's national director of youth and college, said in a news release. "Student debt continues to disproportionately plague the Black community and crush opportunities for so many Black people."

Cole and Williams have also asked President Joe Biden to answer calls to cancel student debt for that very reason. More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt totaling more than $1.7 trillion dollars, according to Educationdata.org.

Davis said there had not been any clues as to what would happen to him. He'd seen the stories of graduation speakers paying off student debt.

"I never imaged it this way," he said.

When Davis and the others finished speaking, the panel host told them that their student debts were going to be paid off by the Grammy award-winning musician and philanthropist, who composed music for Hidden Figures (2016) and Despicable Me (2010).

"The host said, 'You are talking about your life stories on national TV — we thank you for telling your stories," he recalled. "And then, 'We do have a surprise for you.' "

She then said Williams wanted to pay off their student debt.

"When she said, 'your student debt,' my mouth dropped and we started looking at each other," Davis said. "One of the girls whispered, 'Am I getting punked? Is this for real?'"

Williams later gathered them into a circle.

Davis was wearing a newly-earned "Proud Aggie Alumni" T-shirt.

"I’ve looked into all of your profiles," Williams told them. "I’ve seen everything that you have done in the community."

Davis said that Williams also gave them good advice about giving it forward.

"He said you might have to start off small, but be intentional with everything that you do," Davis recalled.

Davis had started a nonprofit during the pandemic that he later had to put on hold but is now looking to restart. He partnered with an organization to which his mother belonged to give three students going to Historically Black Colleges and Universities over $200 for college essentials.

The first person Davis called was his mother.

"She was jumping up and down, screaming and shouting," he said.

Then he called his dad, who also got emotional.

"Hearing their voices — that's what made me even more emotional," Davis said.

Because of the pause in student debt repayment, Davis had yet to make a formal agreement but he now has first-hand knowledge of why the NAACP is fighting for student loan forgiveness.

"It's freeing," Davis said.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

