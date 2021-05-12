Most commencements have just one keynote speaker. Bennett will let its entire senior class speak.

Most commencement speakers, Houston said, follow the same traditional script: They tell their own story, dispense some wisdom and advice and wish the graduates the best in their new lives after college.

"I said, 'Why can't we tell them what we're going to do?'" Houston said in an interview this week. "Most of us know what our next steps are going to be."

So college leaders decided each senior could record a 90-second video to be included in the virtual commencement. Seniors could talk about their own stories, their experiences at Bennett and what lies ahead for them.

Bennett President Suzanne Walsh said "it's been a challenging and unusual year for them" — the entire academic year was virtual — so commencement needed a different approach.

“The graduating Bennett Belles believe they are best suited to speak about the experiences they’ve had and offer the right kind of encouragement to each other and those who are following them," Walsh said in a statement. "And I agree wholeheartedly.”