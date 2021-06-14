N.C. A&T added to state's Teaching Fellows Program

Those who teach at low-performing schools have their loans forgiven in half the time.

The UNC System said about 300 prospective teachers have taken part in the program since 2018.

The Teaching Fellows Program — based on a long-running initiative of the same name that the legislature discontinued in 2011 — is designed to help recruit teachers for hard-to-fill jobs in the state’s public schools.

But critics have said the second iteration of the program lacked racial and geographic diversity.

Three of the original five institutions selected for the program — N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Meredith College — are in the Triangle. The other two original schools are Elon University and UNC-Charlotte. All five have majority white student populations.

A state law in 2020 allowed the Teaching Fellows Program to expand up to eight institutions and said the program’s schools should “represent a diverse selection” of the state’s public and private universities but didn’t set a number or define the term “diverse.” Several bills filed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 would have required the commission to select one or more historically Black universities for the program.