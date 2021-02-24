N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State marching bands to be featured in new film

The marching bands at N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State University will be featured this weekend in a new film about bands at historically Black colleges and universities.

"National Battle of the Bands: A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands" will air at 2 p.m. Sunday on WXLV-TV (Channel 45), the area's ABC affiliate.

The hour-long film will "celebrate and showcase the history, pageantry, and prestige of HBCU bands," according to a news release. It will have band performances, interviews with people involved with these university bands and give a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into producing these elaborate routines.

Michael Magruder, the director of bands at Winston-Salem State, will appear in the film along with WSSU's Red Sea of Sound and A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

The film is produced by Webber Marketing, the Charlotte firm that created the National Battle of the Bands.