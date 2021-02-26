N.C. A&T buys more property near campus

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T's real estate foundation has bought most of a student apartment complex adjacent to campus.

Guilford County property records show that the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation spent $3.5 million to buy most of the University Park apartments. The foundation bought three pieces of the complex — at 412 Steadman St., 425 Steadman St. and 1205 Arlee St. — totaling a little more than four acres.

Unlike its other recent apartment purchases, the foundation doesn't intend to keep these buildings very long. A&T officials said Friday that there are no plans to continue using them as student housing. Instead, the one- and two-story apartment buildings, some of which date back to the late 1960s, will be torn down.

This latest purchase continues A&T's aggressive move to buy up apartments in nearby neighborhoods. Between mid-2018 and December 2019, the university's affiliated real estate foundation bought five apartment complexes and added 1,632 beds to its campus housing inventory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}