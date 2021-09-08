N.C. A&T cancels parade and some other homecoming events, requires vaccination for others

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has canceled its homecoming parade, as well as some other homecoming events, the university announced Wednesday.

The university shared updated details about homecoming and new safety guidelines and vaccination requirements for outdoor and indoor events in a news release. A&T’s homecoming will run from Oct. 24-31.

A&T canceled the parade, the "Aggie Fan Fest" festival, and the annual Greek cookout sponsored by Student Activities, all in an effort to manage crowding at events, according to the release.

Dubbed “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth” because of its size, duration and sheer number of events, among other things, A&T’s homecoming is one of Greensboro’s largest annual gatherings.

The university says total combined attendance at all homecoming events tops 100,000 in a typical year and that the eight-day gathering pumps more than $10 million into Greensboro’s economy.

The school held a scaled-down virtual homecoming in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A&T announced this summer that, with many people now vaccinated and North Carolina no longer mandating masks outdoors, they would hold the event in person once again.