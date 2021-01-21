N.C. A&T gets approval for new doctoral program in agriculture

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T received approval on Thursday to launch a new doctoral program in agriculture and environmental sciences.

A&T's new Ph.D. program, which was sanctioned by the UNC Board of Governors, will be the university's 11th doctoral program and first in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The new doctoral program — the only one like it in the UNC System — will begin enrolling students for the upcoming fall semester pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

A&T said this interdisciplinary doctoral program will tap into faculty expertise in four different departments within its agriculture college. The new program will focus on global food systems, food technology and policy development around rural and global food security.