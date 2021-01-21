N.C. A&T gets OK for a new doctoral program in agriculture

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T got the go-ahead Thursday to launch a new doctoral program in agriculture and environmental sciences.

The UNC Board of Governors on Thursday approved A&T's new Ph.D. program. It will be A&T's 11th doctoral program and first in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The new doctoral program — the only one like it in the UNC System — will begin enrolling students for the upcoming fall semester pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

A&T said this interdisciplinary doctoral program will tap into faculty expertise in four different departments within its agriculture college. The new program will focus on global food systems, food technology and policy development around rural and global food security.

“Our new Ph.D. will help the agricultural industry meet the challenge of feeding and clothing the world’s growing population,” Mohamed Ahmedna, dean of A&T's agriculture college, said in a news release issued by A&T shortly after the Board of Governors vote.