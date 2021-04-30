N.C. A&T hoped to raise $85 million. It ended its campaign with a record $181.4 million.

A&T launched what it's calling the Equity in Education Initiative to increase the number of Black graduates in engineering, business and other professional fields.

For faculty, A&T also added six new endowed professorships and department chairs and started three new research centers.

The university also renamed two of its colleges for donors. Its health and human sciences colleges is now named for John R. and Kathy R. Hairston, A&T graduates who owned McDonald's franchises in the Charlotte area where they live.

Its business and economics college now carries the name of Willie A. Deese, an A&T graduate and retired pharmaceutical executive who has given about $10 million to the university. Deese, along with alum and retired Gillette executive Royall Mack Sr., was a campaign co-chairman. Greensboro native and former UNC System president Erskine Bowles was the campaign's honorary chairman.

Most of the money A&T collected will be stored in the university's endowment, a collection of hundreds of smaller funds that can generate millions of dollars each year in interest and investment earnings. A&T doesn't plan to touch the principal. Instead, it will spend a portion of the annual gains on scholarships, student and faculty programs and other items.