N.C. A&T joins group of top national universities seeking to graduate more students

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is one of two new members of a group of national public universities that's trying to graduate more students.
The University Innovation Alliance announced Monday that A&T and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are the first two new universities to join this group since its founding in 2014. A&T also is the first historically Black university to be added to the alliance.
The alliance's 11 original members set a goal in 2014 of graduating an additional 68,000 students above projections in a decade. Half of those extra graduates would be from low-income backgrounds.
The alliance said Monday it's ahead of schedule. After six years, its 11 member universities had awarded degrees to an additional 73,573 students. In addition, the institutions increased the number of graduates from low-income backgrounds by 36% and graduates of color by 73%.
The alliance said their schools are on track to award degrees to 136,000 additional students by 2023.
The alliance is using several approaches to improve student retention and graduation. Among them: analyzing data to predict which students might run into academic problems; providing proactive academic advising to low-income and first-generation college students; and developing a new career advising process.
With A&T, the alliance gets the nation's largest four-year historically Black university and the top public HBCU in the most recent U.S. News & World Report college rankings. A&T also awards more bachelor's degrees in engineering and agriculture to Black students than any other university in the country.
“We are delighted to join forces with ambitious and innovative peer institutions who share our commitment to reimagining what we do to be student centered, and transforming the future of higher education so that every student can succeed,” A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said in a statement. “Our university has made strong progress in these areas over the past decade, and we are eager to both share our approaches and dialogue with others on innovation that might lead to further success.”
Alliance members include Arizona State University, whose president is the group's founding chairman; Georgia State University in Atlanta; The Ohio State University; University of Central Florida; and The University of Texas at Austin.
