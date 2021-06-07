N.C. A&T joins group of top national universities seeking to graduate more students

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T is one of two new members of a group of national public universities that's trying to graduate more students.

The University Innovation Alliance announced Monday that A&T and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are the first two new universities to join this group since its founding in 2014. A&T also is the first historically Black university to be added to the alliance.

The alliance's 11 original members set a goal in 2014 of graduating an additional 68,000 students above projections in a decade. Half of those extra graduates would be from low-income backgrounds.

The alliance said Monday it's ahead of schedule. After six years, its 11 member universities had awarded degrees to an additional 73,573 students. In addition, the institutions increased the number of graduates from low-income backgrounds by 36% and graduates of color by 73%.

The alliance said their schools are on track to award degrees to 136,000 additional students by 2023.