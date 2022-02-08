N.C. A&T 'laboratory' school clears a local hurdle. The state is next.

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 won the support of the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.

The board voted 8-1 in favor of the initiative, with T. Dianne Bellamy-Small being in opposition.

A&T will now seek approval from the state Board of Governors, which could, in turn, propose the school to the State Board of Education for approval later in the month.

If everything falls into place, A&T will start hiring staff, and the school could open for the 2022-23 school year, serving up to 100 students.

A&T is moving forward with the new school at the request of the UNC System, which is following a directive from lawmakers.

In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law requiring that the UNC System create eight “laboratory” schools. That number was later changed to nine. Their mission, as determined by the legislature, was to increase student performance in areas that included low-performing schools.