N.C. A&T 'laboratory' school clears a local hurdle. The state is next.

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s proposal to create a public “laboratory” school for science, technology, arts, engineering and math to serve students in grades 3 to 5 won the support of the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.
The board voted 8-1 in favor of the initiative, with T. Dianne Bellamy-Small being in opposition.
A&T will now seek approval from the state Board of Governors, which could, in turn, propose the school to the State Board of Education for approval later in the month.
If everything falls into place, A&T will start hiring staff, and the school could open for the 2022-23 school year, serving up to 100 students.
A&T is moving forward with the new school at the request of the UNC System, which is following a directive from lawmakers.
In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law requiring that the UNC System create eight “laboratory” schools. That number was later changed to nine. Their mission, as determined by the legislature, was to increase student performance in areas that included low-performing schools.
A&T will run the school, employ staff and receive per-pupil funding from the state for each student that attends the academy. Chancellor Harold Martin has said the university would return 20% of the state funds allocated to A&T to Guilford County Schools.
Later in the meeting, the school board voted 6-3 — along party lines — to continue requiring the wearing of masks in schools. The board is required by North Carolina law to vote on the mask mandate each month.
All Democratic board members voted in favor of keeping the mask mandate with Republican members being in opposition.
Guilford County currently requires the wearing of facial coverings in public places including businesses and schools.
