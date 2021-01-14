N.C. A&T lands yet another multimillion donation. This one is $5.5 million, with most going to scholarships.

GREENSBORO — The big-dollar donations continue to roll in to N.C. A&T.
The university announced Thursday that it will receive $5.5 million over the next five years from Corning Inc., the materials science company based in New York. The money will go toward student scholarships, career preparation and university programs to increase the number of Black graduates.
The Corning gift is the largest single corporate donation ever received by A&T. It exceeded a previous record set less than two months ago.
The donation "represents further validation of the incredible opportunities at our university to enhance the face of the American workplace," Chancellor Harold Martin said in a news release put out by A&T. Martin also said he was "deeply grateful" for Corning's support.
A&T said it plans to spend the money in three main areas.
The university has earmarked $3.3 million for scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in one of four A&T colleges: education, engineering, science and technology, and business and economics. A&T said the new Corning Scholars Program will help it produce more teachers and prepare more students for careers in STEM fields.
Another $1.7 million will go toward what A&T calls "experiential learning opportunities" — including internships, student competitions and networking opportunities with Corning executives — to get students ready for careers after college.
The remaining $500,000 will go toward A&T's Equity in Education Initiative, which the university established last fall with a donation from Walmart. The Corning donation will go toward a business college program aimed at improving academic achievement of Black male students and an engineering program that grooms men and women students for engineering careers.
A Corning official said in a news release that the company has a long relationship with A&T, which counts some of its alumni among the company's workforce.
“We believe education is the most transformative force in our communities," said Michael A. Bell, general manager of Corning Optical Communications, which is based in Charlotte. "This new Corning Scholars program will help A&T continue to attract the best students and help fuel Corning with the diverse talent needed for another 170 years of life-changing innovation.”
Founded in 1851 as a glass maker, Corning developed but later sold off its famed Pyrex and CorningWare cookware brands. The company now makes, among other things, optical fiber, LCD display glass, automotive glass and filters, and the damage-resistant glass found in billions of mobile phones and tablets worldwide.
Corning says it employs more than 4,000 people in North Carolina and operates plants in eight N.C. cities. Its only local operation is a Corning Optical Communications plant in Winston-Salem that produces fiber optic cable.
The Corning donation is the sixth donation of $1 million or more that A&T has received since September. A&T is using these donations — from Bank of America, LED lighting maker Cree, Walmart and Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation of Virginia — for scholarships, academic and career-preparation programs and other initiatives. Walmart's $5 million donation was the single largest corporate gift to A&T before Thursday.
The university received its largest donation in December — $45 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who gave away $4.15 billion of her fortune to 384 nonprofit organizations, including A&T.
