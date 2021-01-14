N.C. A&T lands yet another multimillion donation. This one is $5.5 million, with most going to scholarships.

GREENSBORO — The big-dollar donations continue to roll in to N.C. A&T.

The university announced Thursday that it will receive $5.5 million over the next five years from Corning Inc., the materials science company based in New York. The money will go toward student scholarships, career preparation and university programs to increase the number of Black graduates.

The Corning gift is the largest single corporate donation ever received by A&T. It exceeded a previous record set less than two months ago.

The donation "represents further validation of the incredible opportunities at our university to enhance the face of the American workplace," Chancellor Harold Martin said in a news release put out by A&T. Martin also said he was "deeply grateful" for Corning's support.

A&T said it plans to spend the money in three main areas.

The university has earmarked $3.3 million for scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in one of four A&T colleges: education, engineering, science and technology, and business and economics. A&T said the new Corning Scholars Program will help it produce more teachers and prepare more students for careers in STEM fields.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}