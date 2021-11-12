N.C. A&T looks to launch new elementary school

The UNC System has since opened six of its nine laboratory schools, including UNCG’s Moss Street Partnership School, which is a collaboration with Rockingham County Schools.

Now the system has asked A&T and UNC-Chapel Hill to open schools, and for Appalachian State to open a second school.

The location for A&T’s school hasn’t yet been determined, but could potentially be on campus.

Price said A&T is also still trying to partner with a school district.

That’s been a tricky piece for many universities, she said, because local school districts may see themselves losing money, given that students and state funding would flow to the new university-run lab schools.

As part of the partnership, school districts are required to provide meals and transportation, Price said, and lab schools and local school districts may also share support staff, such as counselors.

Price said Guilford County Schools is the most likely partner for A&T, and there have been talks with the district, but no agreement yet.

She said it helps that the district and A&T have other long-running partnerships.