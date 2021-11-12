N.C. A&T looks to launch new elementary school

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T’s Board of Trustees voted on Friday to approve the creation of a public “laboratory” school to serve about 84 students in grades 3 to 5.
A&T will also need to get approval from the Board of Governor’s Subcommittee on Laboratory Schools and then the State Board of Education.
If that happens, the school could open in 2022.
A&T would run the school and employ staff. The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The university would aim to help students who are either not performing well or who attend low-performing schools.
Paula Price, the dean of A&T’s College of Education, said the opportunity to open the school is exciting — and overwhelming.
“If we had a little more planning time, that would be ideal,” she said.
In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law requiring that the UNC System create eight “laboratory” schools. That number was later changed to nine. Their mission, as set by the legislature, was to increase student performance in areas that included low-performing schools.
The lab school concept relates to universities trying out research-based educational strategies while also providing opportunities for education students to work with children.
The UNC System has since opened six of its nine laboratory schools, including UNCG’s Moss Street Partnership School, which is a collaboration with Rockingham County Schools.
Now the system has asked A&T and UNC-Chapel Hill to open schools, and for Appalachian State to open a second school.
The location for A&T’s school hasn’t yet been determined, but could potentially be on campus.
Price said A&T is also still trying to partner with a school district.
That’s been a tricky piece for many universities, she said, because local school districts may see themselves losing money, given that students and state funding would flow to the new university-run lab schools.
As part of the partnership, school districts are required to provide meals and transportation, Price said, and lab schools and local school districts may also share support staff, such as counselors.
Price said Guilford County Schools is the most likely partner for A&T, and there have been talks with the district, but no agreement yet.
She said it helps that the district and A&T have other long-running partnerships.
The district has three schools on A&T’s campus: the Middle College at N.C. A&T, the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T and the Middle College at Bennett. The third is a temporary placement while some construction is going on at Bennett College, Price said.
The university may need to bear the cost of housing the school, Price said, whether that’s renovating current space on campus or renting elsewhere.
She’s hopeful that the partnership could be beneficial to a school district. Benefits, she said, could include increased performance among students who return to the district and the opportunity to share their research and insights gained at the lab school.
“We are trying to position this as an investment in children,” she said.
Price said A&T tried to ask for another year to plan and didn’t get it. Still, after reviewing information from other lab schools, Price said she is confident A&T can pull it off, even if the timeline is not ideal.
She expects a decision will come from the State Board of Education sometime in January and to have an agreement lined up with a school district by then.
Price sees this as an opportunity for A&T to make a difference on issues like inequality in education that have long been important to the university.
“What we are talking about is changing the educational future of a lot of students,” she said.
