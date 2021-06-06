N.C. A&T, N.C. Virtual Public Schools collaboration grows first-ever virtual nutrition, animal science courses

GREENSBORO — In a leading agricultural state such as North Carolina, where the $95.9 billion industry employs one fifth of the population, it stands to reason that students would have plenty of opportunities to take courses dealing with food and nutrition, animal science and other aspects of agriculture as early as sixth or seventh grade.
But until recently, those courses didn’t exist, according to Brandon Simmons, data and curriculum coordinator of N.C. Virtual Public Schools, the statewide online-learning program for secondary students and the second largest virtual school in the country.
“Around the late 1980s and ‘90s, N.C. secondary school curriculum shifted away from what we used to call career and technical education, and a lot of courses were cut,” Simmons said. “Individual school systems didn’t have the money to keep that curriculum going, and so the classes simply went by the wayside.
“But at the same time, we’re an ag state. If a student wanted to take a course that falls within the agriculture umbrella, they should be able to. But, mostly because of lack of money and the shifting educational priorities, many students didn’t have access.”
That gap will close this fall, when two agriculture-related classes will become available to middle and high school students thanks to a collaboration between the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at N.C. A&T and N.C. Virtual Public Schools.
For the first time in its history, the virtual school program will offer food and nutrition 1 and animal science 1 using the expertise of Dr. Andrea Gentry-Apple, a veterinarian and assistant professor in the animal sciences program, and Heather Colleran, a registered dietitian and assistant professor in the food and nutritional sciences program. They are part of a team that has worked for two years to develop the courses in online format, providing middle and high school students access to such subject matter as proper food preparation and dietary guidelines, basic animal anatomy and safety around large animals.
Registration for the classes is open through July 1.
“This is our first foray into these subject areas. NCVPS will be the first virtual school program in the country to provide agricultural content through the state department of education,” said Eliz Colbert, executive director of the virtual program. “The college has provided the expertise — and the desire — to reach students across the state. We’ve provided the platform and the structure.”
“There’s a great deal of interest in these courses,” said Rachel McBroom, the virtual program’s chief academic officer, who oversees the delivery of all 150 of its courses. “N.C. A&T has done a good job of making this curriculum come alive. We have to get more students involved in some way with what are really life skills, and actually show them how to do these things.”
Professors at the university, who interact with students throughout the school year, saw the need.
“The pandemic showed that there are many practical life skills students today just don’t have,” says Colleran, who adapted the food and nutrition 1 curriculum she teaches in-person to an online platform using a mix of video demonstrations, assignments and PowerPoints. “The primary goal of this curriculum is to teach the basics of how to cook and understand the fundamentals of healthy eating — things like how to measure, how to choose food wisely at the grocery store, how to store food, table etiquette, knife skills. It’s not a science class as much as a life skills class surrounding food and nutrition.”
Gentry-Apple developed the animal sciences course.
“Many students come to the course just knowing that they like animals and wanting to know more,” she said. “Others want to be veterinarians. We start at a very basic level — the difference between a cow and a bull — and work through safety, anatomy and introduce them to large animals, and also discuss the jobs available in the very wide animal science field.”
Those jobs can include research, roles in conservation and at zoos, diagnostic roles in animal health, agricultural product sales, and more, Gentry-Apple said.
“The class is almost to the level of what I’d offer in an introductory animal science course on campus,” she said. “I grew up in Ohio, and we were not exposed to animal science in high school. So to be a part of the only state program to put agriculture classes on an online platform to reach more students is really incredible.”
NCVPS sees a bright future for the online courses; the team envisions adding not only higher-level nutrition and animal science courses in the future, but horticulture and agricultural education as well.
“There are 255 unique careers in the field of agriculture, and only one of them actually involves driving a tractor,” says Joshua Bledsoe, state agricultural education leader. “We need to help prepare young people with the skills they need to take advantage of those careers and be literate about agriculture’s importance. This team is doing an outstanding job.”
