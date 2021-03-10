N.C. A&T names its upcoming engineering building for its chancellor

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T plans to open a new engineering building this fall. It will be named for the university's chancellor.

A&T announced Wednesday that it will call the building the Harold L. Martin, Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex. University trustees approved the name at their meeting last month.

Chairwoman Venessa Harrison said it is "fitting and appropriate" to name the building for Martin, who earned two engineering degrees from A&T, once served as the engineering dean and has been A&T's chancellor since 2009.

“He has modeled and required excellence in everything that the university does, and in doing so, he has led a transformation of A&T that will serve it well, many years after we are gone," Harrison said in a statement put out by the university.

Martin was chancellor at Winston-Salem State University and a senior vice president with the UNC System before returning to lead A&T in 2009. He's now the longest-serving chancellor in the UNC System.