N.C. A&T professor among those in the Triad receiving environmental grants from state

GREENSBORO — An N.C. A&T professor will experiment with new ways to clean water that leaches from landfills. A group in High Point will build a garden along a creek in the city. And a team led by Wake Forest University will develop a system to monitor the quality of area lakes using drones and data from satellites.

Attorney General John Stein announced Wednesday he was awarding each of these efforts in the Triad with an Environmental Enhancement Grant.

“This is one of the fun things I get to do — be Santa Claus,” he said.

The grants date back to an agreement in 2000 between the Attorney General’s Office and Smithfield Foods, a leading hog producer based in Virginia.

Stein said that in the 1990s, people grew concerned about what might be causing a series of algal blooms in eastern North Carolina — situations where algae in rivers started growing out of control, harming ecosystems and water quality.

North Carolina negotiated a voluntary agreement with Smithfield Foods, Stein said, under which the company agreed to give $2 million per year — for 25 years — toward environmental projects in the state.